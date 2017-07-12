VP Pence visiting Lexington to discuss healthcare

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Vice President Mike Pence will be in Lexington Wednesday to discuss healthcare reform with local business owners.

Vice President Pence is set to meet with small business owners here at Bryant’s Rent-All Wednesday afternoon to discuss what he says is the need to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The Vice President along with Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and representatives Andy Barr and Brett Guthrie will be hosting a listening session with local business owners who say their businesses have been hurt by the implementation of Obamacare.

Kentucky has been at the center of the nations healthcare debate with Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell heading the fight to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Many local republicans say their excited to hear the Vice President’s ideas on healthcare reform.

But others in the area are not happy with the VP’s visit and say they plan to protest outside his event.

“It’s just not working the way it’s supposed to. Medicaid we were very good at expanding medicaid in this state. We were too good. We budgeted for 150,000 and we got nearly 500,000. That number is going to break our state budget. We just simply can’t afford it. It’s unsustainable it’s got to change and we’re excited to hear from the Vice President on what they envision that change being,” said Tres Watson with the Republican Party of Kentucky.

“They’re trying to come here, pence is trying to come here and sell the GOP version of healthcare in this place and we need to let him know that it’s not working for us. We need real healthcare here and that’s what’s important,” said Julie Martinez with Together We Will Bluegrass.

The Vice President’s plane is scheduled to land at Blue Grass Airport around 2 Wednesday afternoon and he is scheduled to speak here just after 4 p.m.