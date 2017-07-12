Volunteers Needed for Big Blue Move

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Officials at UK say volunteers are needed to help with Big Blue Move-In 2017, a series of three days when University of Kentucky students move into on-campus residence halls.

Volunteers to welcome students and families by helping unload their belongings and directing them through the move-in experience on north, central and south campus.

Any individual or group interested in being part of this wonderful opportunity to make a great first impression for students and their families may register as a volunteer on the online form.