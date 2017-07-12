Tickets on Sale for Ky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials say advance tickets and parking for the 2017 Kentucky State Fair are now discounted and on sale at:

Kentucky State Fair’s new app now through midnight Aug. 16, app is available on Google Play and the App Store.

The link is www.ticketforce.com now through midnight Aug. 16. Participating Kroger locations now through 10 p.m. Aug. 16.

ADMISSION Save with each advance ticket purchased.

Ticket Advance After Aug. 16

Adult $7 $10

Child (6-12)* $7 $10

Senior $7 $10

*Children 5 and under are free.

PARKING Save when parking is purchased in advance.

Parking Advance After Aug. 16

Vehicle $5 $10

The 2017 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 17-27 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org.