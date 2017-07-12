Lexington Police passed out teddy bears to children on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police passed out Terpur-Pedic teddy bears on Tuesday.
According to their twitter page, the police department visited kids at UK Children’s Hospital and passed out teddy bears to children.
