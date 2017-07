LAUREL COUNTY KY. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff John Root is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Kylin Dewayne Hutton was last seen at his residence on Lily Road in London on Wednesday at approximately 6:00 PM, according to deputies.

Officials say he left the residence in a black Chevrolet Blazer.

The Blazer has a “GLOCK” sticker on the center of the rear window, according to the sheriff’s office.