Lane closures to continue for Winchester Road in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, that temporary alternating lane closures will continue for Winchester Road/US 60 in Fayette County.

Officials say the closures are necessary for new signal installation work to be completed for the new high school.

Wednesday, July 12 through Thursday, July 13 – 10 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday

Winchester Road/US 60

• alternating lane closures will be in effect between milepoints 11.1 and 11.4

o one lane will remain open at all times