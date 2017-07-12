The Kentucky Children’s Garden is a safe 2 acre outdoor learning environment designed to help children 2-10 years old discover plants and the environment. It has many child-sized elements for experiential play. Our most popular features include the wading stream, a model train layout, a pioneer house for dramatic play and raised beds in fun themes.

The Kentucky Children’s Garden will be hosting an event called ‘Sizzling Summer’ on Friday, July 14th from 10-1pm. This is the second event of the season and is part of our event series ‘Celebrating the Seasons’. There will be several community organizations with fun hands-on activities focusing on the themes of summer, water, gardening and more! Admission is $3 per person or $10 for a family of 5.