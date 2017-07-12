Hottest & most humid day of your 7Day forecast is Wednesday

Temperatures are in the 70’s with fair skies and muggy conditions to kick off your Wednesday commute. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today with high temperatures in the lower 90’s, high humidity will boost heat index value into the middle to upper 90’s. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy with low temperatures only falling into the middle 70’s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps near 90°, scattered rain showers will develop into the afternoon hours. Friday looks to be our best chance of seeing widespread rain showers and thunderstorms with more seasonal temperatures in the middle 80’s. Things will quiet down for the weekend with temperatures in the middle 80’s, both days should be quiet and dry with lots of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke