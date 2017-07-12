Check out this yummy recipe for Open Faced Tomato Sandwiches from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

6 Texas Toast slices or other thick white bread slices, toasted
1 1/2 to 1 3/4 lb. assorted fresh tomatoes (about 3 large), cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Thinly sliced chives
How to Make It
Stir together cream cheese, cucumbers, red onion, dill, mint, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until well combined.
Spread about 1/4 cup of the cucumber mixture onto each slice of the toasted bread. Top each with 2 to 3 tomato slices, and drizzle each with 1 teaspoon olive oil. Sprinkle tomatoes with chives, salt, and pepper. Serve immediately.