Check out this yummy recipe for Open Faced Tomato Sandwiches from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

Open Faced Tomato Sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened
  • 2 cucumbers, seeds removed, diced (about 2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for serving
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, plus more for serving
  • 6 Texas Toast slices or other thick white bread slices, toasted
  • 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 lb. assorted fresh tomatoes (about 3 large), cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Thinly sliced chives

How to Make It

  1. Stir together cream cheese, cucumbers, red onion, dill, mint, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl until well combined.
  2. Spread about 1/4 cup of the cucumber mixture onto each slice of the toasted bread. Top each with 2 to 3 tomato slices, and drizzle each with 1 teaspoon olive oil. Sprinkle tomatoes with chives, salt, and pepper. Serve immediately.
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Tom Hanks, Shia LeBouf, Jay Z, and much more entertainment news on What’s Poppin’~
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hottest & most humid day of your 7Day forecast is Wednesday
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Check out this awesome recipe for Watermelon Arugula Chicken Salad from Wild Thyme​ with chef, Allison Davis!
Read More»
﻿
More News»