$3M settlement reached in bridge lawsuit

BENTON, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has reached a settlement with the shipping company who operated the cargo vessel that damaged the old Eggners Ferry Bridge in Benton.

Media outlets report the KYTC announced Tuesday that the Foss Maritime Company agreed to pay $3,375,000 in a settlement agreement that was reached in February.

The MC Delta Mariner, a large cargo ship that transports rocket components for NASA, struck and damaged a 322-foot section of the bridge on Jan. 26, 2012. The state spent $7 million to replace it.

No other details of the lawsuit have been released.

