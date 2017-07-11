Vice President Pence to visit Lexington on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Lexington on Wednesday, to talk about Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

He will be at Bryant’s Rent-All to meet with small business owners and local job creators.

The Vice President will be joined by Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, Representative Andy Barr, and Representative Brett Guthrie.

He is scheduled to speak at 4:10 p.m.

Officials say this event is not open to the general public.