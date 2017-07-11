University of Kentucky fills deanship in its honors college

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – The University of Kentucky says its choice to oversee its honors college has directed similar programs at other universities.

UK Provost Tim Tracy says Christian Brady will become dean of the university’s Lewis Honors College.

Tracy says Brady is known as a leader in honors education. Brady previously served as dean of the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University for a decade. Before that, he directed the honors program at Tulane University.

Brady’s permanent appointment is subject to approval by the UK Board of Trustees. He begins his UK work on Aug. 1.

In 2015, UK received the largest single gift in its history to create the Lewis Honors College from the previous Honors Program. The $23 million gift came from entrepreneur Thomas W. Lewis and his wife, Jan.

7/11/2017 1:39:33 AM (GMT -4:00)