Turning up the heat and humidity Tuesday

Another warm and muggy start to your Tuesday morning with a few spotty rain showers to the north. Skies will clear by late morning with mostly sunny skies expected, high temperatures will be in the low 90’s. Tonight will be warm with temps falling into the middle to upper 60’s, skies will be partly cloudy. Wednesday will be the hottest day over the next seven days, heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90’s with sunny skies. Things get more active by Thursday with rain showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast, temps will be more seasonal in the middle 80’s with humid conditions. More thunderstorms are expected by Friday, temperatures stay seasonal through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke