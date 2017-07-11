Turning up the heat and humidity Tuesday

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Another warm and muggy start to your Tuesday morning with a few spotty rain showers to the north.  Skies will clear by late morning with mostly sunny skies expected, high temperatures will be in the low 90’s.  Tonight will be warm with temps falling into the middle to upper 60’s, skies will be partly cloudy.  Wednesday will be the hottest day over the next seven days, heat index values will be in the middle to upper 90’s with sunny skies.  Things get more active by Thursday with rain showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast, temps will be more seasonal in the middle 80’s with humid conditions.  More thunderstorms are expected by Friday, temperatures stay seasonal through the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Maks and Peta, Shia LaBeouf, Nelsan Ellis, and much more entertainment news on What’s Poppin’~
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Maks and Peta, Shia LaBeouf, Nelsan Ellis, and much more entertainment news on What’s Poppin’~
Read More»
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Check out this awesome recipe for Refrigerator Pickles from Wild Thyme​ with chef, Allison Davis!
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Hot & humid start to the week
Read More»
﻿
More News»