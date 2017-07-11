Traffic Alert: Stretch of I-75 in Rockcastle County closing Tuesday night

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A stretch of I-75 in Rockcastle County is scheduled to be closed beginning Tuesday night that will impact traffic, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

While crews replace beams on the 3275 bridge, the northbound lanes of I-75 will be closed between Mount Vernon Exit 62 and Berea Exit 76 from 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 11 through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, according to the state.

Motorists are asked to use US 25 as the detour between the two exits.

The southbound lanes are scheduled to be closed and reopened at the same times Wednesday, July 12 through Thursday, July 13, according to the state.

Motorists should expect delays during the closures.

