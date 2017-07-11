Ranger-led hike to Yahoo Falls planned on July 30

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) – A ranger-led hike to one of Kentucky’s tallest waterfall is planned at the end of July.

A statement from Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area says the 1.2 mile (1.93 kilometer) hike will be held July 30. Participants will follow the trail down and behind the falls before looping around to cross the creek on top of the 113-foot (34.44-meter) waterfall.

The free hike is being held in conjunction with Big South Fork’s yearlong Go Big 2017 initiative encouraging people to explore the park.

Officials say hikers should wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear and bring plenty of water.

