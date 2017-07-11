Pioneer Playhouse presents “Guarded”

The Pioneer Playhouse in Danville presents “Guarded”, July 11th through July 22nd.

“Guarded” is a heartwarming sequel to the hugely popular Grounded. What happened to Annie and Jake and Beulah? Happily ever after or a crash landing? Find out, and discover new things about Beulah’s family, including a secret that’s been buried since WWII and sends Annie on a journey across an ocean and time itself.

Performances nightly Tuesday-Saturday. Dinner & Show – 7:30pm, Show Only – 8:30pm.

Go to pioneerplayhouse.com to find out more.