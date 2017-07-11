Mistrial declared in Kentucky murder trial

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A mistrial has been declared in a high-profile southern Kentucky murder trial.

Media outlets report 39-year-old Patrick Baker was charged with murder in connection with a deadly home invasion in May 2014.

Police say Baker and three codefendants broke into Donald Mills’ Knox County home dressed as U.S. Marshals and demanded money and drugs. Police say Baker shot and killed Mills and other suspects were involved in the robbery plot.

Attorneys questioned a pool of 30 potential jurors in the Knox County Courthouse on Monday. But before jurors heard any testimony, the judge declared a mistrial.

The reason for the ruling is unclear.

Baker’s trial has been rescheduled for Oct. 30.

7/11/2017 8:56:27 AM (GMT -4:00)