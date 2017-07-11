Man attacked and killed by pack of dogs

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a man was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs Tuesday morning.

Investigators say 79-year old Vinson W. Tucker, of Stearns, was found dead in the front yard of a home off KY 1651 in Whitley City around 9:00 a.m.

Video surveillance from a nearby home showed several dogs attacked and killed Tucker, according to KSP.

The dogs were found near the scene and euthanized. The dogs were submitted to the State Veterinarian for necropsy and rabies testing.

An autopsy will be performed on Tucker’s body at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.