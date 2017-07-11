Man attacked and killed by pack of dogs

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say a man was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs Tuesday morning.

Investigators say 79-year old Vinson W. Tucker, of Stearns, was found dead in the front yard of a home off KY 1651 in Whitley City around 9:00 a.m.

Video surveillance from a nearby home showed several dogs attacked and killed Tucker, according to KSP.

The dogs were found near the scene and euthanized. The dogs were submitted to the State Veterinarian for necropsy and rabies testing.

An autopsy will be performed on Tucker’s body at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Search on for armed robber in McCreary County
Read More»
I-75 Crash
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Accidents close NB I-75 in Madison County
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
State Police investigate death in Clay County
Read More»
﻿
More News»