Lexington celebrated “Legally Blonde” with The LEXington Theatre Company Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday Mayor Jim Gray presented Lexington native and Tony Award Nominee Laura Bell Bundy with a key to the city.

And members of The LEXington Theatre Company offered a sneak peek of their production that opens later this month called Legally Blonde.

The city says Bundy, who starred in the musical on Broadway, has returned home to co-direct the production.

“Congratulations to Laura Bell Bundy and the LEXington Theatre Company. The arts light up our City, and our economy … arts equals jobs,” Gray said. “Legally Blonde is summer fun in Lexington.”

Stage and screen stars Emma Degerstedt, Dan DeLuca, Katharine Leonard, Kevin Pariseau, and Reilly Richardson will join the production. Richardson is also a native Lexingtonian, currently based in New York City.

The LEXington Theatre Company brings “Today’s Broadway Stars to work with Tomorrow’s Broadway Hopefuls,” integrating talent from across the country into their productions.

The company’s Artistic Director, Lexington native Lyndy Franklin Smith, founded The LEX with her husband Jeromy Smith, the company’s Producing Director. Both have worked on Broadway, in national tours and in numerous regional theaters, in capacities both on-stage and behind the scenes.

They see The LEX as an opportunity to give back to the city of Lexington, its local artists, and to students across the nation.

Legally Blonde runs July 20-23 at the Lexington Opera House. For more information, to buy tickets or make a donation, please visit the organization’s website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

Tickets may also be purchased at The Lexington Center Ticket Office at (859) 233-3535.