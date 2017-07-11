Kentucky man visiting Florida killed by lightning

BAKER, Fla. (AP) – A Kentucky man camping in Florida died when he was struck by lightning outside his tent.

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that 35-year-old Jeremy Harper of Cloverport was camping with his family Monday night in the Florida Panhandle town of Baker, including six children ages 15 months to 13 years.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the bolt hit a tree beside him and knocked him to the ground. He died Tuesday morning.

No one else was hurt.
