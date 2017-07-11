Kentucky leads the country in hepatitis C cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health, more than 38 thousand Kentuckians are infected with hepatitis C.

According to a recent assessment released by the KY Department of Public Health, Kentucky had the highest new rate in hepatitis C cases in the US from 2008 to 2015.

The Appalachian region and northern Kentucky have the highest rates in hep C cases.

KentuckyOne Health is aiming to raise awareness of the contagious liver disease by encouraging the community to learn more about the disease and get tested.

Hepatitis C is a serious disease that can take decades for symptoms to manifest.

It is spread by contact with an infected person’s blood and can cause liver cancer and cirrhosis.

Other symptoms of the disease include, but are not limited to stomach pain, jaundice, fatigue, nausea, and loss of appetite.

Talk to a primary care physician about getting screened to determine if you have the disease.

Screening for hep C is done so with a blood test.

If you have ever injected drugs, received blood from an infected donor, had a blood transfusion or organ transplant prior to July 1992, been on long-term kidney dialysis, were born to a mother with the disease, or were born between the years 1945 to 1965 when the hepatitis C epidemic peaked, then it is important that you get tested.

Visit chooseyourdoor.org or call 888.570.8091 to get more information and to find a provider near you.