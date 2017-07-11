Hot and humid for Wednesday

Overview: Hot and humid conditions will continue this week, with heat indices over 90 degrees for Wednesday. High temperatures stay around 90 degrees for Thursday, with mid 80s Friday through the weekend. Rain chances will increase for Thursday and Friday, with Friday our best chance for rain, as a cold front moves through Kentucky. The weekend looks drier, with only a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and a stray rain shower will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 71 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for Wednesday, with a hot high temperature of 92 degrees. Heat indices (the feel like temperature) will be in the mid 90s at times.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with a low of 73 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will develop for Thursday, with a high temperature of 89 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures develop with a low of 72 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms develop, with a high temperature of 86 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with a low of 69 degrees, and the chance for a few rain showers.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few thunderstorms will be possible, with a high temperature of 85 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies continue, with a low temperature of 66 degrees.

SUNDAY: Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and the chance for a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 86 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers