Frankfort Grand Theatre – July 2017 happenings

The Grand Theatre in Frankfort has several events scheduled in July. See below or go to grandtheatrefrankfort.org for more information.
“Grease” Friday, July 14th – 7:30pm– 9:30pm
Experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of “Grease,” the most successful movie musical of all time. A wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad Danny (John Travolta) have a summer romance, but will it cross clique lines? Ticket price $6
“The Misty Mountain Spring Band” Tuesday, July 18th – 10:00am
The Misty Mountain Spring Band draws influence from old-time music such as Americana, bluegrass and songs of working people. MMSB has universal appeal, combining high energy with charismatic storytelling and a warm, conversational attitude. Ticket price $5
“Madcap Puppets” Tuesday, July 25th 10:00am
Jumping Over the Moon – a puppet musical! The creepy party guests (the audience) have already arrived when two vaudeville actors, Sigmund and Eddie, enter a mysterious old house to perform at a birthday party. Ticket price $5
“Lion” Friday, July 28th – 7:30pm
Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home. Ticket price $6
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” Sunday, July 30th – 2:00pm– 4:00pm
A group of Southern California high school students are enjoying their most important subjects: sex, drugs and rock n’ roll. Ticket price $8