Frankfort Grand Theatre – July 2017 happenings

The Grand Theatre in Frankfort has several events scheduled in July. See below or go to grandtheatrefrankfort.org for more information.

“Lion” Friday, July 28th – 7:30pm

Five year old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home and family. Saroo must learn to survive alone in Kolkata, before ultimately being adopted by an Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home. Ticket price $6