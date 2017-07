ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)-An Elizabethtown couple is accused of trying to meet up with a minor to have sex.

The Attorney General’s office says 30-year-old Stephanie Smith and 43-year-old Robert Mitchell arrived at a parking lot where they thought they were meeting a minor they talked to online.

That “Minor” was really an undercover investigator.

The AG’s office says a 3-year-old and 6-year-old, not the couples’ children, were in the car with them as well as a variety of drugs.