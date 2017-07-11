Cross country bike tour for Alzheimer’s stops in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A group of Western Kentucky University students are biking across America to raise awareness and money to fight Alzheimer’s.

The campaign is called “Bike 4 Alz.”

The group of seven left San Francisco, May 20, 2017, and will end their cross-country journey in Virginia.

The group stopped in Lexington Monday night for a fundraiser at Goodfella’s Pizza on Manchester Street.

Some of the riders have been personally touched by the disease.

“I got interested because my grandmother in Florida has Alzheimer’s. She developed it 11-years ago. And, seeing her degeneration has been heartbreaking. She used to be very intelligent. She was a math teacher. It hurt me and it hurt my family. I wanted to do something to change that,” said bike rider Jonathan Greene.