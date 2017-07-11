Check out this awesome recipe for Watermelon Arugula Chicken Salad from Wild Thyme​ with chef, Allison Davis!

Watermelon Arugula Chicken Salad 

 

Ingredients

  • 4 cups cubed fresh watermelon
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • 1 (5-ounce) package arugula
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted
  • 8 ounces skinless, boneless rotisserie chicken breast, shredded (about 2 cups)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  1. Combine watermelon, onion, mint, and arugula in a large bowl. Add almonds and chicken; toss to combine. Combine oil, rind, juice, salt, and pepper in a small bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add oil mixture to watermelon mixture; toss gently to coat.
