Cattle killed in crash involving Stanton truck driver

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) – About 10 head of cattle died after a semitrailer carrying them overturned along Interstate 69 in eastern Indiana.

Police say the truck driven by Chester Smith of Stanton, Kentucky, crashed on an exit ramp about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. Smith told police a car forced him off the ramp about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

The Star Press reports (http://tspne.ws/2tJXvqa ) the truck was hauling 38 head of cattle from Springfield, Kentucky, to Plainview, Michigan. The animals were trapped in the trailer, some injured so badly they had to be put down with gunshots. By 10:30 a.m., about six hours after the crash, about 10, some of them dead, had been removed.

Authorities called for a dump truck to remove about 10 dead animals.

Police say Smith and a passenger were unhurt.

