Bike4Alz – Riding cross country to raise money for Alzheimer’s research

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Bike4Alz rides into Lexington today as part of their summer-long, cross-country trek will consist of biking, fundraising events, and spreading awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease. The bike team hosts events, exchanges stories about Alzheimer’s, and volunteers at local senior living facilities with each stop they make.

The team will bike over 3600 miles as they travel cross country riding for those affected by Alzheimers.

Bike4Alz’s first mile came during the summer of 2010. Founder Tyler Jury experienced the pain of losing his grandfather, Barret Cummings, to Alzheimer’s. Tyler and five of his fraternity brothers, inspired by the recent death, crossed the country on bikes to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

Getting off the ground wasn’t easy, but Tyler and his brothers were filled with purpose. That first team worked tirelessly during the 18 months of preparation and the nine-week trek from San Diego to Yorktown. The final result: nearly $60,000 raised for research and the foundation for future rides.

Six years and four rides later, Bike4Alz has covered over 10,000 miles and raised nearly $200,000 for research.

This summer marks cross-country trek number five for Bike4Alz.

This summer, the team will ride from San Francisco, California, to Virginia Beach, Virginia, along the way, they have organized events in the communities that they ride through.