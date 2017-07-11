AG warns of Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Reports are reaching Attorney General Andy Beshear’s of a scam involving the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).

This scam claims Kentuckians can received monthly payments from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

It also claims that Kentuckians can receive these tax-free, monthly payments even if they never used tobacco.

The scam says Kentuckians they can receive thousands of dollars each month if they pay to learn how.

This could cost from $5 a month to $100 a year.

Beshear says to watch out for these online ads and emails from MSA.

You can sign up for Scam Alerts from Beshear’s office by texting the words KYOAG Scam to GOV311 (468311), or visit ag.ky.gov/scams to sign up, if you are interested in staying ahead of scammers.

You are asked to report scams to the Office of the Attorney General by calling 888-432-9257 or you can file a consumer complaint online.