Vice President Pence to visit Lexington Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Lexington this Wednesday, July 12, to talk about Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, according to a source familiar with Pence’s schedule.

There are indications that the visit may also include a private fundraising stop in Lexington, according to the source.

This will be Pence’s first visit to Lexington since becoming vice president and only his second stop in Kentucky since taking office. He was in Louisville in March talking about the health care overhaul bill in the U.S. House.