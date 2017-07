LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thick smoke from a vehicle fire slowed traffic in both directions on I-75 in Fayette County during the Monday afternoon commute.

The vehicle caught fire in the southbound lane of I-75 near Exit 115, which led to the temporary closure of the ramp and the far right lane.

At times visibility in both directions was limited by the heavy smoke.

Lexington firefighters put the fire out.