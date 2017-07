LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police are looking for two inmates. Corrections officials say they say walked away from Blackburn Correctional Complex.

The Department of Corrections says Jason Lindbloom and Jason Prater left the minimum security prison Sunday around 8 p.m.

Lindbloom is 40 and was serving an 18 year sentence for trafficking charg es. He is 5’11” and 190 pounds.

Prater is 36 and was serving 25 years for trafficking, burglary, and more. He’s 6’3″ and 205 pounds.