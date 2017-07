LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- You’ll want to plan an alternate route if you normally travel along Spurr Road/ KY 1977 in Fayette County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways says on Tuesday July 11th from 9 AM to 4 PM, there will be alternating lane closures between Blackburn Correctional Facility and Georgetown Road.