New pedestrian safety ordinance aims to make streets safer for all users

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington’s new pedestrian safety ordinance takes effect July 24th after it was passed on May 25th, 2017 by the Urban County Council.

Through the Safe Streets Campaign, the city is working to make roadways safe for all users including motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The campaign is designed to bring more awareness to everyone sharing the roads.

Here are the rules of the pedestrian safety ordinance in Lexington:

-When crossing the road, do so within a crosswalk.

-If there isn’t a cross walk, cross at an intersection.

-Unless you are crossing the street, you should not walk or stand in the road or on the median.

-Do not approach a vehicle that is stopped in traffic.

Lexington roadways are busy with approximately 2 million vehicles traveling on them daily.

Numbers show that more than 5 thousand pedestrians were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2015 and in 2016, pedestrians made up for 20 percent of the fatal crashes in Lexington.

In addition to the rules of the pedestrian safety ordinance,

Distracted walking has become an epidemic as people are glued to their electronic devices.

To help keep pedestrians safe, the Safe Streets Campaign is trying to get messages put on sidewalks at high traffic crossings.

The messages will be temporary, but you can be a part of making crossing safer for pedestrians.

Contact SafeStreets@LexingtonKY.gov for more details or if you or a group wants to volunteer to stencil messages to make pedestrians look up when they are approaching an intersection.