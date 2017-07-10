Man found shot in Lexington Monday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What began as a “shots fired” call on Danielle Lane in Lexington Monday night turned into the city’s latest shooting.

Lexington Police say when they arrived on the scene around 9:00 p.m., they found a young man suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot near apartments.

He was rushed to the hospital.

No name or condition was released by police.

Investigators say several shell casings were found in the parking lot and some unoccupied vehicles in the lot had been hit by bullets. Officers were working to locate the owners.

Police say they’re also trying to find people who were reportedly in the area at the time of the shooting.