LPD: Woman shot trying to sell moped

LEXINGTON: Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was shot after she met up with several people to see her moped, according to investigators.

Lexington Police say on Monday at 5:37 a.m. officers received a shots fired called in the 300 block of Georgetown Street. While police were investigating, a woman showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to officials.

Investigators tell us that the woman and her husband met up with several people to sell their moped, and during the transaction she was shot. The suspects reportedly fled the scene.