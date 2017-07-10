LPD: Woman shot while trying to sell moped

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Lexington woman is in the hospital after being shot early Monday morning while trying to sell a moped.

Lexington police say the shooting happened on the 300 block of Georgetown Street around 5:30 Monday morning after an argument broke out between the woman and the people she was selling her moped to.

Police say they were called to the area on reports of shots fired.

Soon after, a woman who had been shot walked into a nearby hospital.

Police say the woman’s husband told them they had met up with some people near Georgetown Street that morning to sell them their moped when an argument broke out and shots were fired as he and his wife ran away.

To try and stop violence like this from happening, some police departments in Kentucky have set up safe exchange locations, areas where people can meet up to sell items and know there is video surveillance.

Currently there are no areas like that in Lexington but police do encourage people if they are going to meet a stranger to do it in a very public space.

“I wouldn’t suggest bringing anybody that they don’t know to their house to sell items. I would suggest just going to a place like Walmart or somewhere with a big parking lot where a lot of people populate and conducting business there,” said Sgt. Jervis Middleton with the Lexington Police Department.

Lexington police say no arrested have been made in connection to the shooting but the investigation is still ongoing.