LPD: Woman sexually abused after meeting someone on dating website

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman looking for love says a man she met on an online dating site sexually abused her in Lexington.

According to court documents, a woman says she met James Bales Jr. on Match.com.

Police say she followed him home and that’s where he pushed her into the bed, held her down, and sexually abused her.

They say she was able to eventually lock herself in the bathroom but when she tried to leave, Bales grabbed her again.

Investigators say she eventually was able to get Bales to let her leave.
According to court documents Bales apologized, “Didn’t mean for that to happen, things just go so heated, so quick.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
New pedestrian safety ordinance aims to make streets safer for all users
Read More»
trash
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Free trash disposal day in Fayette Co.
Read More»
10 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bike4Alz rides through Lexington
Read More»
﻿
More News»