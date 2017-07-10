LPD: Woman sexually abused after meeting someone on dating website

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman looking for love says a man she met on an online dating site sexually abused her in Lexington.

According to court documents, a woman says she met James Bales Jr. on Match.com.

Police say she followed him home and that’s where he pushed her into the bed, held her down, and sexually abused her.

They say she was able to eventually lock herself in the bathroom but when she tried to leave, Bales grabbed her again.

Investigators say she eventually was able to get Bales to let her leave.

According to court documents Bales apologized, “Didn’t mean for that to happen, things just go so heated, so quick.”