Lexington burger week is back and the food will make your mouth water

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Burger lovers rejoyce!

Lexington Burger Week returns with a tasty selection of burgers from various restaurants that you won’t normally see on the menu.

Several Lexington restaurants are preparing 46 unique burgers for the week.

Last year, more than 61 thousand burgers were consumed during the week.

You can get stamps in a burger passport as you try burgers.

Get enough stamps and you could be entered to win prizes.

For more details visit, https://www.lexingtonburgerweek.com/whats-burger-week

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Vehicle fire slows traffic on I-75 in Lexington
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Henry Clay mural unveiled in Lexington
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
LPD: Woman shot while trying to sell moped
Read More»
﻿
More News»