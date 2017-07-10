Lexington burger week is back and the food will make your mouth water

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Burger lovers rejoyce!

Lexington Burger Week returns with a tasty selection of burgers from various restaurants that you won’t normally see on the menu.

Several Lexington restaurants are preparing 46 unique burgers for the week.

Last year, more than 61 thousand burgers were consumed during the week.

You can get stamps in a burger passport as you try burgers.

Get enough stamps and you could be entered to win prizes.

For more details visit, https://www.lexingtonburgerweek.com/whats-burger-week