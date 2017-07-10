Lane closure scheduled for US 68 in Mercer Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials say that there is a temporary closure scheduled for the Brooklyn Bridge in Mercer County will be lane closures.

The bridge is located over the Kentucky River on US 68. The lane closures are necessary for bridge overlay operations to be performed.

Friday, July 14 through Friday, August 11 – 8 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Friday

US 68/Lexington Road/Harrodsburg Road

• a lane will be closed on the Brooklyn Bridge at milepoint 20.026

Note: one lane will remain open at all times

Alternate routes:

o motorists can utilize US 27 and KY 152