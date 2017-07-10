Hot and humid work week ahead

Overview: Hot and humid conditions will continue through midweek, with isolated rain and thunderstorms possible. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees Tuesday through Thursday, with better chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be back in the mid 80s Friday through the weekend. The weekend looks drier, with only a few isolated thunderstorms possible.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with mild and muggy conditions will be around for tonight, with a low of 70 degrees. A few isolated rain showers will be possible overnight.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with a high of 90 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible, with an overnight low temperature of 71 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for Wednesday, with a hot high temperature of 91 degrees. Heat indices (the feel like temperature) will be in the low to mid 90s at times.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with a low of 73 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will develop for Thursday, with a high temperature of 89 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures develop with a low of 72 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms develop, with a high temperature of 86 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with a low of 67 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a few thunderstorms will be possible, with a high temperature of 85 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies continue, with a low temperature of 66 degrees.

SUNDAY: Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and the chance for a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 86 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers