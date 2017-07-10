Hot & humid start to the week

Temperatures are on the warm side to start your work week with fair skies and a few very isolated rain showers to the north. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures near 90 degrees, a few showers can pop up in the afternoon. Mostly clear skies expected this evening with low temperatures dropping to 70 degrees. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and hot again, heat index values will be in the middle 90’s. Wednesday is just as hot along with Thursday too, rain and storm chances increase by late week. Temps will be in the middle 80’s come next weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke