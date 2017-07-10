Henry Clay mural unveiled in Lexington

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- On Monday, a Henry Clay mural was unveiled in Lexington.

The mural is located on the Phoenix Building at 101 East Vine Street near Hernando Alley.

The mural creator, artist Casey McKinney, highlights Henry Clay in a mosaic-style painting.

The mural was commissioned by LexArts and the City of Lexington with the purpose of brightening up the Phoenix building and the Vine Street corridor.

In attendance were Vice Mayor Steve Kay and Councilmember Jake Gibbs in addition to LexArts President & CEO Ellen Plummer and other city leaders.

 

 

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Vehicle fire slows traffic on I-75 in Lexington
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
LPD: Woman shot while trying to sell moped
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
LPD: Woman sexually abused after meeting someone on dating website
Read More»
﻿
More News»