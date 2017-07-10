Henry Clay mural unveiled in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- On Monday, a Henry Clay mural was unveiled in Lexington.

The mural is located on the Phoenix Building at 101 East Vine Street near Hernando Alley.

The mural creator, artist Casey McKinney, highlights Henry Clay in a mosaic-style painting.

The mural was commissioned by LexArts and the City of Lexington with the purpose of brightening up the Phoenix building and the Vine Street corridor.

In attendance were Vice Mayor Steve Kay and Councilmember Jake Gibbs in addition to LexArts President & CEO Ellen Plummer and other city leaders.