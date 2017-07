Today, we had our new friend Melinda Johnson along with her friend Elli Pace, who is a Yoga instructor from Granola Culture. They stopped by the studio on Midday Kentucky today to show our hostess, Lyssa High, some Yoga moves. Check out this video to see how Lyssa does!

For more information about Granola Culture and their organic products, head over to their website. They can also be reached at (859) 363-6008