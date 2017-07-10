Free trash disposal day in Fayette Co.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officials with Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works say the city is offering Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste.

The event will be held Saturday, July 15 from 6 a. m. to 1 p.m. at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, 1505 Old Frankfort Pike. Fayette County residents may dispose of up to one pickup truck load of household waste.

They say bulky items, such as mattresses, furniture, and up to four tires off the rim, will be accepted at this event.

“Lexington’s Division of Waste Management is happy to provide this quarterly opportunity for residents to safely and easily dispose of common, excess household waste at no additional cost,” said Tracey Thurman, Director of the Division of Waste Management.

Officials say that appliances, electronics and hazardous materials such as pesticides, motor oil and paint will not be accepted during the waste drop off event. Appliances may be taken to Environmental Recycling Inc. at 3899 Winchester Road where they are accepted at no cost. Electronic devices, such as computers, printers, cell phones, microwave ovens and televisions, can be dropped off at no cost to the city’s Electronics Recycling Center at 1306 Versailles Road. Residents can donate liquid latex paint to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 451 Southland Dr.

The guidelines for the free disposal day are:

• Participants must present a valid Fayette County drivers’ license

• All loads must be fit in a standard truck bed

• All loads must be covered by a tarp

• Only household waste will be accepted

• No more than four tires will be accepted and tires must be off the rim

• No tire rims will be accepted

• No commercial vehicles allowed

• No hazardous materials or free-flowing liquids

Lexington offers free disposal days four times a year: January, April, July and October, usually on the third Saturday. Visit www.lexingtonky.gov/transferstation for more information on normal disposal rates and transfer station hours of operation.