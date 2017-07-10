Death of jail inmate in Kentucky prompts investigation

PARIS, Ky. (AP) – An investigation into the death of a jail inmate in Kentucky is underway.

Local outlets report that Bourbon County Coroner Dee Gee Roe says 25-year-old Nicholas Hounchell died early Sunday morning at Bourbon Community Hospital.

An autopsy was completed Sunday to determine the cause of death, but those results have not been released.

