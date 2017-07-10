Death of jail inmate in Kentucky prompts investigation

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

PARIS, Ky. (AP) – An investigation into the death of a jail inmate in Kentucky is underway.

Local outlets report that Bourbon County Coroner Dee Gee Roe says 25-year-old Nicholas Hounchell died early Sunday morning at Bourbon Community Hospital.

An autopsy was completed Sunday to determine the cause of death, but those results have not been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

7/10/2017 11:41:15 AM (GMT -4:00)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

20 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Bourbon County Coroner determining death of inmate
Read More»
Gavel
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee man sentenced in Kentucky jail kickback scheme
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Suspect with attention getting mug shot speaks out
Read More»
﻿
More News»