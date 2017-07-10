Commonwealth Plastic Surgery – Shaping you Lips with Injectables

Troy recently visited Dr. Jared Nimtz from Commonwealth Plastic Sugery to discuss how injectables can not only improve the fullness of your lips, but also help shape them to your liking. In this video, Dr. Nimtz has a live subject that he demonstrate on so you can see how effect and pain-free this procedure is. Check out this video and keep an eye out for a money-saving promotion!

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Nimtz you can call (859) 951-5080. You can also find more information about their other prodecures on their website.

