Check out this awesome recipe for Refrigerator Pickles from Wild Thyme​ with chef, Allison Davis!

Quick Pickles

 

Quick Pickled Cucumbers – Refrigerator Pickles

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 cup vinegar (apple cider,  red wine, white, and rice wine are all good)
  • 1/3 cup sugar (optional)
  • 1 -2 TBSP of salt
  • 1 TBSP pickling spice
  • 1 tsp mustard seed
  • 1 tsp red pepper flake (optional)
  • 2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 TBSP fresh dill chopped
  • sliced garden cucumbers
  • sliced onion or green onion
  • additional vegetables as you like (bell pepper, whole cherry tomatoes, etc.)

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl add the water, vinegar, sugar, and salt and spices. Stir to combine and until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Add the cucumber and onion. Taste and adjust the ingredients to your liking.
  2. All the cucumbers should be covered in the brine, if you have lots of cucumber or are making a big batch, make more brine.
  3. Let the mixture rest in the fridge until you are ready to eat. The flavors develop over time, so an overnight soak is great but mine are normally gone by dinner.
