LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A driver was taken to the hospital Sunday after flipping his car in Lexington.

Witnesses told police the driver was going inbound on Richmond Road at around 10:50 p.m. when he tried to make a u-turn at a high rate of speed.

Police said the driver hit a pole and his car flipped onto its top.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.