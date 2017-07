BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Bourbon County Coroner Dee Gee Roe says she’s trying to find out why an inmate died.

She says early Sunday morning she pronounced a 25-year-old Nicholas Hounchell dead at the community hospital.

According to the coroner, Hounchell had previously visited the Harrison County ER the night before.

She says the preliminary autopsy report isn’t finished however she is leaning towards a medical issue.